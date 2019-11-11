KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two Kansas City teenagers have been charged with four felony counts in the fatal shooting of Cortez Nash and the injuring of another man that took place in October.
19-year-old Armani F. Elder and 18-year-old Larry G. Baker each face second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 for each defendant.
According to court documents, the victims were walking in the area of 68th and Olive when gunshots came from a red Dodge vehicle.
Earlier, Baker had messaged Nash warning him to stay off a certain block. Police found weapons on Baker and Elder.
The latter weapon matched shell casings found at the scene of the homicide. In addition, police observed Baker driving the red Dodge vehicle and a witness described how Elder and Baker and a juvenile all fired weapons at the two victims at 68th and Olive.
