KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police shot and killed a man they say pointed a rifle at them on the city's east side early Friday morning.
Someone called 911 around 1 a.m. on Gladstone Boulevard to report a man walking around the neighborhood with a gun. When police arrived at Eighth Street and Gladstone Boulevard, they ordered the man to drop the rifle. Instead, police say the man turned the gun on officers.
Police said they first tried to use non-lethal methods to subdue the man, but were ultimately forced to open fire on him. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Detectives were at the scene for several hours afterward, talking with all officers involved and investigating exactly what happened.
No officers or other civilians were hurt in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.