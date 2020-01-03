OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with several felonies after police say he opened fire on a car with a baby and 1-year-old inside on New Year's Day.
Anthony Burch, 35, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with two felony counts each of aggravated battery with intentional harm, discharging a firearm at a vehicle and aggravated endangerment of a child. He was also charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage, according to Johnson County court records.
Burch is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond, according to jail records. He is listed as living in Kansas City, Missouri, but the crime occurred in Overland Park.
The criminal complaint filed in Johnson County District Court does not give specific details on what exactly happened but does say that Burch opened fire on a vehicle that had a baby and 1-year-old child inside on Wednesday. It also states that he injured a 23-year-old woman but does not include the severity of the injury.
The court documents do not make any mention of any injuries suffered by the children.
