UPDATE AT 6:54 a.m.: Police say Andrea L. Pankey has been found safe.

---------------------------------

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Police are asking the public to keep a look out for a Lee's Summit woman with dementia who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Andrea L. Pankey, 54, is 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds. She was last seen near Southwest Pryor Road and Southwest Woodride, north of Southwest Third Street. She had left home on-foot, police said.

Pankey was last seen wearing a red and white tie-dye Dr. Pepper shirt and purple pants. She has two pigtail braids that tie together in the back.

Anyone who has seen her or knows any information should call 911 or Lee's Summit police directly at 816-969-7390.

