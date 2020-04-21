TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old Tonganoxie man who is reported to have dementia.
Brian Harris Clark was reported missing by his family about 2 p.m. Monday.
Clark’s family said he had been visiting family in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Family members last spoke with him at about 6 p.m. while he was driving through Kansas City, Kansas, towards Tonganoxie.
On Tuesday, police said Clark was seen near Harrisonville, Missouri about 7:15 a.m.
Clark is reported to be driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima bearing Kansas tag 891 CMD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-682-5724 or 913-369-3754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.