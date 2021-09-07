KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As of 2:15 p.m., the KCPD says there is no change to report at this time.
They say negotiators are still working to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.
They think that at least two adults are still inside the residence; negotiators have been in contact with them.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
Previous coverage from as of 10:30 a.m. is below:
Police are involved in standoff with a armed man in south Kansas City.
Officers were called just after 7 a.m. Tuesday to the 9900 block of Wornall Road on a disturbance involving a man armed with a gun. When they arrived on scene, they made contact with a woman outside the home who said that an armed man had assaulted her and another woman inside the residence.
She was able to get outside the home to safety and call police. She told police that at least one other person remained inside the residence with the suspect.
Officers tried to establish contact with the suspect and others inside the home with no result. Officers deescalated and backed away and called for a standoff to bring additional tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.
Police have closed Wornall Road in both directions at 99th Street.
