LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a police pursuit turned into a shooting.
The chase started in Independence following an attempted traffic stop before heading north. When the chase got to Liberty, local officers deployed stop strips, deflating the suspect's truck's tires when they were hit by spikes.
At that point, troopers said the suspect got out of the vehicle with a gun, leading an Independence officer to shoot the suspect.
The identity of the suspect has not been released, but officials did note that he is a white man in his 30s.
The pursuit has caused officers to close Leonard Street between Mill Street and Arthur Street as they investigate.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.