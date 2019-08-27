KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one male has died Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Lockridge just before 6 p.m. for a shooting call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a 26-year-old male in the street that had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police that two young male suspects were seen running eastbound. No other suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a possible $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
