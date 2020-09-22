KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a suspicious item at KCI Tuesday evening.
The Kansas City International Airport posted a tweet around 6:20 p.m. stating that police are investigating a suspicious item and have closed the roadway that accesses Terminal C.
ALERT: Police are investing a suspicious item and have closed the roadway that accesses Terminal C. 6:17pm— Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) September 22, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
