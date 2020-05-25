KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot Sunday night.
Officers were called to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Leeds Trafficway around 9:15 for a shooting call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a man with life-threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
