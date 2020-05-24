Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 12th and Hardesty around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting but found a crime scene at Independence Avenue and Hardesty.

Police said the initial investigation showed two vehicles pulled into a convenience store. They had some type of discussion and then shots were fired.

One adult male victim was located and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Remember there is a $25,000 reward through the TIPS hotline for the right information.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.