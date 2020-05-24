KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to 12th and Hardesty around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting but found a crime scene at Independence Avenue and Hardesty.
Police said the initial investigation showed two vehicles pulled into a convenience store. They had some type of discussion and then shots were fired.
One adult male victim was located and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Remember there is a $25,000 reward through the TIPS hotline for the right information.
