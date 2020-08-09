KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is seriously hurt after a crash Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Blue Parkway around 6:15 a.m. for a crash.
When they arrived at the location, they located one person. They were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KCTV5 News is working to get more information. Refresh this page for updates.
