KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Albert Webb’s family has lived on Benton Boulevard for 50 years. Sunday morning police say 28-year-old Derrick Davis was shot and killed in a home next door to Webb. He was there as loved ones grieved.

“When she saw me, she said they killed him like that. She said they killed the love of my life. When we got to the stairs, she said, can I have a hug,” Benton Boulevard resident Albert Webb said.

Detectives are still working to identify a person of interest in Davis’ case. He was one of six homicides over the weekend.

A man was shot in the parking lot at the Kansas City Zoo and died at the hospital. A 56-year-old woman was killed in her home near Ward Parkway Plaza and 81st. A 19-year-old man was shot near the 2000 block of West Pennway where he died. Two men were shot and killed in the backyard of a home Saturday near 47th and Sterling. 28-year-old Derrick Davis was shot and killed near 37th and Benton.

“It just went rat-tat you know, and my AC is outside my window and I thought it was throwing craps,” resident near 47th Street and Sterling Jess Mayo said.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Kevin McClanahan is now facing two counts of second-degree murder for the killings of Arlin Jones and Kenneth Hanan.

Data shows there have been 122 homicides in Kansas City this year. The record homicide numbers come as officials say “Operation: LeGend” is aimed at closing unsolved homicide cases in the metro.

“They’re here but I’m beginning to wonder why they are here because they’re coming in doing the same thing police are doing,” 12-year Kansas City resident Howard Hayes said.

As detectives and federal authorities work to close these cases and dozens of others, Webb hopes people understand the consequences of these tragedies.

“It’s a crying shame, it’s disappointing and it hurts people who aren’t even in the family. It’s hurting because that’s a young man or a young woman or man or a woman that is no longer here with us or their family members,” Webb said.

If you have any information in these cases, you are asked to call police at 816-474-TIPS. Any information you give that leads to an arrest could get you a $25,000 reward.