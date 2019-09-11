KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one person is recovering.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Agnes on a shooting call around 7:15p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a shooting victim at 24th and Benton. That person was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.