KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening where two people were shot.
Kansas City, Missouri police responded to a shooting call at Noble Park located at 3500 East 75th Street just before 6:30.
A group of people were at a gathering at the park when an altercation occurred, shots were fired, and police were called.
Officers were flagged down at Gregory and College for a female, that was in a car, who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
A male who was also shot was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
