SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – Police in Sugar Creek are investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Sunday evening.

According to the Sugar Creek Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 11500 block of Lexington Avenue just after 10 p.m.

When they arrive, the officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening wounds.

Police took a suspect in the case into custody. There has been no information released on what charges the suspect is facing.

Officers say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

