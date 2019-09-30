BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after they said a student brought a gun to a middle school.
Belton police were called to Belton Middle School located at 107 Pirate Parkway just before 12:30 p.m.
According to the Belton Missouri Police Department Facebook page, school resource officers were notified that a student had brought a gun to the middle school and hid it in the gym area.
A 14-year-old was referred to the Cass County Juvenile Office. The gun was recovered, and no one was injured.
The Belton Police Department and the Belton School District are continuing to investigate the incident.
