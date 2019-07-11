LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Liberty said they are investigating two deaths reported Wednesday as a possible case of murder-suicide.
Officers responding to Doc’s RV Park located at 1600 Southview Drive around 9:15 a.m. after receiving a report of the two deaths.
The officers found the two deceased individuals in a recreational vehicle on the property. One of the bodies was identified as a 20-year-old resident of the address but the other body has not yet been identified.
The department noted that they believe there is no public safety concern at this time in relation to this incident and that the case is still under active investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with any information on this case to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 8156-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.