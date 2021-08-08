KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after an overnight shooting at the 5200 block of Wayne.
Officers received a call on a reported shooting around 12:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found two victims inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have started processing the scene and looking for any potential witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
