KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Investigators were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon.
Authorities said that at 1:45 p.m. police were in the area of 6th Street & McGee Street in regards to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Police were attempting to take a male subject into custody, whom they had made numerous narcotic purchases from.
Officers said that the male attempted to drive towards police vehicles which then led to his vehicle becoming disabled. The male then emerged from his vehicle armed.
One officer then discharged his weapon, in fear of their safety, striking the male, police said.
Then male was taken into custody and officers immediately began rendering aid. He was taken to a local hospital where police said that he is in critical but stable condition.
Police at the scene said the officers were not injured in the shooting.
Streets in the area of 6th and Grand have been shut down as police investigate the shooting.
This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Kansas City Police Department in the last four days. Officers shot a suspect wielding a knife Friday near the intersection of I-35 and Antioch Road in Clay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.