KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the area of 59th and Leavenworth Road before 3 p.m.
The police said that the shooting is life-threatening.
From above, some blood could be seen in the middle of a street there.
No other information is available at this time.
