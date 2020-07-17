GENERIC Shooting Text Police

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A deadly shooting overnight has police investigating Kansas City’s 102nd homicide of the year Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of East 60th Street and Forest Avenue just after 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a man shot at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Homicide detectives are now investigating.

The killing continues the violent trend in Kansas City in 2020. The 102 homicides are markedly up from just a year ago, when the city had seen only 76 homicides by this point in the year.

