MANHATTAN, KS (AP/KCTV) - A woman is recovering in a hospital after being shot on Interstate 70 in a road rage incident near Manhattan.
The man suspected of shooting her has not been caught.
The Geary County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the stretch of I-70 on Sunday for a road rage incident and arrived to find a woman inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The woman's injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
The sheriff's office said it was searching for a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
