KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A female has now died after succumbing to her injuries after a shooting Monday.
Police are investigating after they were called to the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue just after 4 p.m. for a shooting.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the female who had been shot with life-threatening-injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Witnesses told police the female was arguing on the porch with an unknown male prior to the shooting.
Officers said the suspect is an unknown male wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He also might be driving a dark colored Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
