KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide on the city's east side.
Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. Monday to 43rd Street and Hardesty Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they located a woman dead who had been shot.
The reported shooter remained at the scene, police said. Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses to determine what occurred.
Police said they are not seeking additional suspects at this time.
