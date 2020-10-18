KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a deceased body was found early Sunday morning.
Kansas City, Kansas, police were called near Quindaro Park, North 32nd and Sloan Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a deceased male approximately in his late 20’s to early 30’s lying on the side of the road. It appeared to police that he had suffered from gunshot wounds.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
