KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are at the scene of a reported homicide at the 5200 block of E. 28th Terrace.
According to police, officers were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on an outside disturbance involving gunshot sounds. When they arrived, several people described a disturbance in front of several houses on the block.
Officials located a deceased person inside a residence at that location and are now investigating.
While officers were at the scene, a shooting victim shower up at a hospital who said he had been shot at this location on 28th terrace.
Call 816-474-TIPS if you have information about this homicide or any other homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.