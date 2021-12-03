KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating another homicide in the city.
Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of E 88th Place around 10:30 Friday night. At the scene, police say they found two victims who had been shot.
One of the victims, an adult female, was unresponsive. Police began CPR, and EMS declared the victim deceased at the scene.
The other victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say there is a subject of interest, but no one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case.
