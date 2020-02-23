KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday evening.
Police said they went to the area of 67th and Monroe on a call about a shooting around 4 p.m.
Upon arriving, they found a male victim lying outside on the ground.
EMS responded and declared him to be dead.
A witness said that they heard a disturbance and then found the victim. Witnesses also said several people ran away from the location.
Police said the cause of death is still being investigated.
No one has been taken into custody yet.
