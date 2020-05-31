KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night.
According to the police, it happened in the area of 46th and Warwick.
A man was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The police said its currently unclear if the shooting is related to civil unrest.
