KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a man who was shot early on Saturday morning died from his injuries later in the day.
Officers were called to the 8400 block of East 109th Terrace for a shooting just before 2.
When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim, who was laying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.
Later, the police said that the victim had died from his injuries.
They said there is no suspect information at this time.
They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or their homicide unit.
