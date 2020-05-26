KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was fatally stabbed Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Prospect Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located one person that was stabbed to death.
Police said an employee in the store indicated the incident involved a shoplifter.
A person of interest is in custody at this time.
If anyone has information about this case, they are urged to call the Tips hotline at 484-TIPS.
A $25,000 reward is available for the right information.
