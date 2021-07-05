LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department is investigating after a person was fatally shot on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the Lenexa Crossing Apartments in the 12400 block of W. 97th Terr. That location is to the southwest of the intersection of Quivira Road and W. 95th Street.
Officers are working to determine if the shooting was accidental. They told KCTV5 News that the shooter called 911 and is cooperating with officers.
When officers arrived, they found one man had been fatally shot in an apartment.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For people who live at the apartment complex, the crime scene is shocking.
“I’ve been here a year," said Jeremy McCoy, who lives in the building next door to where the shooting happened.
He said he didn't hear any gunshots and only noticed something happened today when police showed up and put crime scene tape up on the door.
He said, "I ain’t never heard nothing. Like I said, the area’s very quiet and nothing’s going on. So, this is very surprising for me.”
"I just hope it was an accident and, at the end of the day, they just get down to the end of the story and see what’s going on," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.