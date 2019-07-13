KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A motorcyclist has died after he lost control and struck a building.
Police said that a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on 80th and The Paseo Saturday just before 3 p.m.
The driver lost control, for unknown reasons, and went off the roadway to the left and struck a building.
The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.
