KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police were called for a one vehicle crash, but the investigation revealed there were actually two separate crashes.
Just before 1:30 a.m., a grey Honda HRV was traveling south on Interstate 35, at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The Honda struck the front right of a white Chrysler 200, a hit and run.
The four occupants were not injured, and control stopped their vehicle a bit further south off the highway on the exit ramp to Broadway.
The Honda went off the roadway to the left, struck a very large highway exit sign. The vehicle continued down the grassy embankment, overturning.
The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
It is not known at this time if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
