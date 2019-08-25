KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday evening.
Officers were called to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue on a shooting call around 6:30.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one male who was dead.
The second male was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police are not actively looking for suspects at this time.
