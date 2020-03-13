KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The homicide count in Kansas City for 2019 has risen to 150 now that the police have ruled a 2-year-old’s death a homicide.
According to police, officers went to 7945 N. Flintlock Road (Wild Oak Apartment Homes) around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23 of last year after someone called and requested EMS.
When first responders arrived, they found the unresponsive victim inside the residence.
The victim, a 2-year-old girl named Stevie L. Osborn, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.
A final ruling on the case was completed on Feb. 20 on this year, when police ruled the child’s death a homicide.
According to police, a person of interest has been identified and police are not looking for any additional suspects.
No one has been arrested or charged yet and detectives are continuing to investigate in the hopes of submitting a case file to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.
No further information is available to the public at this time because of that ongoing investigation.
