KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide near the location of a Kansas City, Kansas, cemetery Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene near North 18th Street and K5, north of the Memorial Park Cemetery Sunset after a witness said they saw a body in a barrel near the cemetery.
Department officials told KCTV5 News that the victim was a male but gave no other information.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
