KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kearney are investing a shooting incident from the weekend that left one person dead and another injured.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Geneva Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday where the found a 48-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
The officers also discovered a second victim, a 39-year-old woman, who was also shot. The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, and police officials said the woman was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said they are not actively seeking a suspect in this case at this time but are continuing to examine the evidence and investigate the case.
Officials did note that a handgun had been recovered from the scene.
Police have not yet released the identities of either victim in this case.
