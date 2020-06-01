INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting in a store parking lot Monday that left one person dead.
Officers were called to the area of 23rd and Chrysler just after 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. After arriving, the officers determined the incident happened in the parking lot of the CVS located at 1315 W. 23rd Street.
Investigators said the victim, an unidentified Hispanic man, came inside the store and then died.
Crews are still investigating the scenes and seeking information from witnesses. Anyone who saw this incident or has any related information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-461-TIPS (816-461-8477) or the Independence Police line at 816-325-7300.
Police are also asking that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
