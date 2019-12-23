GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police in Grandview are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting from Sunday evening that witnesses say started as an altercation over shoes.
Officers responded to the 13200 block of Overhill Road shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
When they arrived at the scene, the officers located the body of the victim, later identified as 20-year-old Jaylen T. Blackmon of Kansas City, on the sidewalk, apparently killed by a gunshot wound.
Witnesses at the scene told officers the victim seemed to have been in an altercation with another man, who may have been a juvenile, over a transaction involving shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Crime Stoppers TIP line at 816-474-TIPS, or 816-474-8477.
