BELTON, MO (KCTV) — Police in Belton say one man is dead following a shooting there Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a possible shooting at the Show Me Auto Mann located at 1421 E. North Avenue around 10:45 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, police found the man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police took another man at the scene into custody, saying he is a suspect in the case. The Belton Police Department added later that they are currently not seeking any other suspects.
Neither the name of the victim or the suspect have been released by authorities.
Detectives are asking anyone with any information related to this investigation to please call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
