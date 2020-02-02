Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a dead body that may have been burned.

Officers were called to 9th and Hardesty just after 7:30 Sunday morning for a reported dead body.

When they arrived on the scene, they located a body in an apparent homeless camp that appeared to have been burned.

If anyone has any information, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

