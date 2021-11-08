Police
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping Monday afternoon in Overland Park.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday. An older man in a Honda CRV pointed a gun at a nine-year-old child at Pawnee Elementary School on West 91st street.

Police were seen at the school late Monday afternoon investigating the incident.

KCTV5 has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as more becomes available. 

