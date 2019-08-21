KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating an assist the officer call Wednesday.
Kansas City police were called to 35th and Prospect at a Conoco for an assist the officer call just before 4 p.m.
It's not clear why police are at that location. KCTV5 News does know police asked for extra help.
KCTV5 News has seen police take at least three people into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.