KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found on Friday.
According to police, officers went to the area of 20th and Prospect around 4 p.m.
When they arrived, they spoke with someone who said she had not seen her parents for several days. She had gone to check on them and then located two bodies.
The bodies, according to police, were in a "advanced state of decomposition" and cannot be identified.
The police are considering the case suspicious.
Detectives are canvassing the area and technicians are collecting evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No other information is available at this time.
