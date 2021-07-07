KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon and the victim was dropped off at the health department.
According to KCPD dispatch, the shooting happened at another location and the victim sustained with life-threatening injuries. The police do not yet know exactly where that shooting occurred.
That shooting victim was dropped off around 3:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Health Department building near 24th and Troost.
No suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident yet.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.