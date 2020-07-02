KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are now investigating a homicide after a shooting victim died at the hospital.
The shooting happened on Wednesday at 12:48 p.m. in the area of E. 42rd Street and Pittman Road.
When officers arrived, they found the victim outside the the back of a house in the area.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital later in the day.
There is no suspect information at this time.
