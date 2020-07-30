KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the 4800 block of N. Lister Ave.
The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
One of the victims was shot in the arm, while a bullet grazed a second victim.
No arrests have been made in the case yet.
No other details are available at this time.
