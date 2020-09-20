GENERIC: KCPD police lights
SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Missouri River. 

Police were called to the area of LaBenite Park around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after someone spotted a body in the river. 

A Black male whose age is unknown was pulled from the river. 

Currently, his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. 

The Sugar Creek Police Department is investigating the case. 

